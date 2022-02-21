New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hailing the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it will play a key role in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Addressing a webinar on 'Post Budget Seminar: Fostering Strong Industry-Skill Linkage', PM Modi said the Union Budget 2022 focuses on five aspects of the education sector, including universalisation of quality, skill development and internationalisation.

"This budget will help in implementing National Education Policy. National Digital University is an unprecedented step. The problem of shortage of seats can be resolved. There will be unlimited seats. I urge all stakeholders to ensure digital uni starts as soon as possible," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During his address, the Prime Minister also asserted that digital connectivity has kept the education system running in India amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He further said educational infrastructure like e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs and Digital University will help the youths.

"We are seeing how the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring inclusion for us," news agency PTI quoted PM Modi as saying. "I am seeing that power in the digital university which can completely eliminate the problem of shortage of seats that we experience in our country."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget 2022 on February 1 on day 2 of the Parliament Budget Session. The central government is now organising a series of webinars across various key sectors to make people aware how the Union Budget will help India to revive its economy.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma