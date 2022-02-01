New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the end of her Budget 2022-23 speech, took the opportunity to thank Indian taxpayers, who, Finance Minister said, ‘have contributed immensely and strengthened the hands of the government in helping their fellow citizens in this hour of need’.

She then quoted Mahabharat’s Shanti Parva to assert that collecting taxes are in consonance with Dharma.

“The king must make arrangements for Yogakshema (welfare) of the populace by way of abandoning any laxity and by governing the state in line with Dharma, along with collecting taxes which are in consonance with the Dharma,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted verse 11 of Shanti Parva chapter of Mahabharat as saying.

After quoting this verse from Mahabharata's Shanti Parva chapter, the Finance Minister proposed more direct tax reforms by introducing ‘new updated return’, reducing alternate minimum tax rate and surcharge for cooperatives and tax relief to Persons with Disabilities.

As per new provision under 'new updated return', taxpayers can file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax. This updated return can be filed within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

“Drawing wisdom from our ancient texts, we continue on the path to progress. The proposals in this budget, while continuing with our declared policy of stable and predictable tax regime, intend to bring more reforms that will take ahead our vision to establish a trustworthy tax regime. This will further simplify the tax system, promote voluntary compliance by taxpayers, and reduce litigation,” Finance Minister said.

The Shanti Parva, or “Book of Peace,” is the twelfth of the Hindu Epic Mahabharata’s eighteen books. The twelfth book is the epic’s longest book.

The Shanti parva part of Mahabharat depicts the post-18 days war sequence of events in which Pandavas take over the reign of Hastinapur. It entails the ruler’s duties, dharma, and good governance as advised by the dying Bhishma Pitamah and other sages.

