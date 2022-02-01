New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, once again, opted for handloom weave rusty red-brown saree for her fourth budget presentation. This year, she has chosen a darker shade of red with off-white borders detailing that spread throughout the sides. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colours, brown and red, sending out a strong message on her big day. The colour brown is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety, while red signifies warmth, love and power.

For the uninitiated, the Union Finance Minister's love for subtly elegant handloom and silk sarees is well known, and hence, it's reasonable to assume that her sartorial choices are what distinguishes her appearance. Sitharaman paired the saree with a white shawl and white face mask. She accessorised her look with small earrings, a golden chain and bangles. She completed her look with a red bindi.

(DD News/Twitter)

Not just this, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman replaced her signature 'bahi khata' and opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

Ranging from donning gorgeous handloom sarees to ones made out of silk, Sitharaman's outfit choices have made headlines on numerous occasions. Here we have brought you her previous budget looks.

Budget 2021-22

Last year, Sitharaman donned a crisp red-coloured saree with off-white detailing and gold border, she completed her look with a gold chain, bangles and tiny earrings. The red colour is considered auspicious, represents the strongest emotions, including love, energy, attention and power. 2021 was the first time when the Union Budget was delivered in a paperless format. The Finance Minister had launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience.

Budget 2020-21

Prior to that, Sitharaman looked elegant in a pristine yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and a matching blouse. The colour signifies spring, new bloom, vibrancy etc. Also, it is believed to be a sacred colour, which stands for prosperity. The documents were carried by her in a traditional 'bahi khata' (ledger), which she trademarked during the presentation of the 2019-20 budget.

Budget 2019-20

Sitharaman had drawn a lot of attention during her first budget presentation in 2019 when she skipped the customary colonial-era briefcase in favour of a traditional bahi khata, which is a form of ledger wrapped in a red coloured fabric. For her first budget presentation, she made quite an impression donning a warm pink-coloured Mangalgiri saree with gold borders. She accessorised her look with a gold chain, tiny diamond studs, and a bindi on her forehead. Pink stands for women empowerment, and 2019’s budget was all of ‘Nari tu Narayani’.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv