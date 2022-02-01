New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Budget 2022- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, that is Union Budget Day 2022 announced the issuance of e-passports from next year for more convenience to the citizens of the country.

"E-passports, the issuance of E passports using embedded ship and futuristic technology will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance the convenience for the citizens in their overseas travel," announced FM Sitharaman in today's budget.

For the lesser-known, the concept of E passports was first introduced in the year 2019. As per reports, India had already issued 20,000 official and diplomatic e-Passports with an electronic microprocessor chip embedded in them on a trial basis.

As per an earlier Tweet of External Affairs Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya, the E-Passports will be infused with chips that would be secure with biometric data and will enable smooth passage through immigration posts globally, among other things.

It also revealed that "e-Passport will be embedded to hold vital information related to the passport holders such as his biometric data, name, and other things. It will also hold security features that will disallow unauthorized data transfer through Radio-frequency identification."

Also, the E-passports will follow the standards by International Civil Aviation Organization and will be harder to destroy or hack.

Let us also inform you, procedures for applying -from filing the application form on the government website to choosing your location and date of the appointment- will all remain the same. The issuance time will also not be affected by the new system.

