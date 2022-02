New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The National Ropeways Development Programme will be taken up in PPP (Public-private partnership) mode with the aim to improve connectivity, besides promoting tourism, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday while introducing the budget 2022.

Under this construction of 8 ropeway projects for 60 km will be awarded in 2022-23.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha