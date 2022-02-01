New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Budget 2022 Reactions- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1 announced the annual budget of FY2022-23 in the Parliament. In the Union Budget 2022-23 announcement, FM said that India’s economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 percent, the highest among all large economies.

She also announced some major initiatives in the education, MSME, Banking, and Digital currency sector. While FM Niramala on Tuesday delivered her shortest budget speech, she gained praises from Industry leader Anand Mahindra. He said this speech of FM is the most impactful one.

He Tweeted, "Brevity has always been a virtue.@nsitharaman‘s shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful…."

Check reactions of Corporate world Leaders, Industrialists' Here:

Uday Kotak, MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank said the budget 2022 reposes faith in taxpayers, entrepreneurs. He Tweeted, "Budget: trust-based governance to build atmanirbhar bharat. Reposes faith in taxpayers, entrepreneurs, investors. Build an open, digital and inclusive India with a 25 year vision. I am proud to be Indian."

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist of HDFC Bank said, "The 2022-23 budget finely balanced fiscal retreat with supporting economic recovery. The budget focussed on a familiar strategy of driving capital expenditure to drive growth, with the intention of crowding in private investment through higher public spending."

He further said, "Although markets could be disappointed with a higher fiscal deficit of 6.4% of GDP for FY23 than expected, it is perhaps prudent to not undertake aggressive fiscal consolidation at this nascent stage of recovery. While elevated market borrowings are likely to pressurise bond yields, inclusion of green bonds in the borrowing plan are an interesting innovation."

Ambarish Parekh, Senior Leader, Paycraft said, “Considering the challenges faced by the Indian economy in this pandemic, the Ministry of Finance has put up a fine balancing act. The Union Budget 2022 has various encouraging initiatives that will propel aspiring entrepreneurs and boost small businesses."

Co-founder, True Beacon Global and Zerodha said, "Sometimes boring is good- From a market, investor/trader standpoint nothing has changed so this will largely play out as a non-event for the stock markets. It is a positive step to see that this budget will take steps to regulate virtual currency. While how this will be implemented will determine if establishing a CBDC will result in less expensive currency management and a boost to the economy as a whole. International cues have been positive over the last 2 days, and we seem to be following them for now."

"The Union Budget 2022 did show its intent on promoting cleaner mobility. The introduction of battery swapping policy and interoperability standards will go a long way in building the use cases,” said Maxwell Lewis, Director CEO at Magenta.

