New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1. Featured at 41st position in the Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women in the world, Sitharaman will be coming up with the annual economic document for the fourth time in four years. Here's a look at all you need to know about Sitharaman and her journey as the Finance Minister.

Early life

Sitharaman was born on 18 August 1959 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu to a middle-class family. Her father's name is Narayan Sitharaman and her mother’s name is Savitri Sitharaman. Her father worked in Railways and her mother was a homemaker. Sitharaman's father belonged to Musiri in Tiruchirappalli and her mother had her roots in Thiruvenkadu, Salem, and Thanjavur districts in Tamil Nadu.

Education and professional life

Sitharaman did her schooling in Madras and Tiruchirappalli and completed her BA in Economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College in Tiruchirappalli. Further, she pursued a master's from JNU in 1984. Also, she has done a Ph.D. in dissertation on the Indo-European textile trade. After marriage, she moved to London, where she worked as the Senior Manager of Research and Analysis with Price Waterhouse. She also worked with BBC World Service and Agricultural Engineers Association in the UK.

Entry into politics

Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2006 and was appointed as a spokesperson for the party in 2010. In 2014, she was inducted into Narendra Modi's cabinet as a junior minister and in June of the same year, she was elected as a Rajya Sabha Member from Andhra Pradesh. On 3rd September 2017, she was appointed as Minister of Defence, being only the second woman after Indira Gandhi to hold the post, but the first full-time female defense minister.

Journey as Finance Minister

On 31 May 2019, Sitharaman was appointed as the finance and corporate affairs minister. She became the second woman to hold the Finance portfolio after Indira Gandhi held the additional charge of Finance when she was Prime Minister from 1970 to 1971. She presented her maiden budget in the Indian parliament on 5 July 2019, wherein she ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase for the traditional Bahi-Khata to carry Union Budget Papers.

Sitharaman took the major step for the amalgamation of Public Sector Banks which was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2020. The amalgamation came into effect on 1 April 2020 and resulted in the creation of seven large PSBs. In 2020, she announced reforms in eight key sectors - Coal, Defence, Mineral, Civil Aviation, Power, Social Infrastructure, and Space. Also, in June 2021, she announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and a waiver of visa fees for foreign tourists as part of a package to support the pandemic-hit economy.

