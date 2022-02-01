New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that India will soon introduce a digital currency in this financial year using blockchain and other supporting technology. Terming it Digital Rupee, the finance minister said that it will give a big boost to the Indian economy and will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system.

"Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies. To be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy," the finance minister said. However, the finance minister further announced that any income from all the virtual or digital assets will be taxed at 30 per cent. Nirmala Sitharaman also mentioned that gifts of virtual assets will be taxed at the receiver's end.

"I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition", she said.

Also, to bring such assets under the tax net, she proposed a 1 per cent TDS (tax deducted at source) on transactions in such asset classes above a certain threshold. The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after the passage of the Union Budget in Parliament.

So far, nine countries in the world have fully launched a digital currency but as many as 87 countries are exploring ways to launch a Central Bank Digital Currency or CBDC.

Meeting demands from large sections of industry, she said the RBI will launch a 'Digital Rupee' based on blockchain technology in 2022-23. Experts said the 30 per cent tax levied on income arising from the sale of cryptocurrency is similar to the tax rate on winnings from the lottery, game shows, puzzles etc.

Digital currency and assets like NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have gained traction globally over the last couple of years. Trading in these assets has increased manifold with cryptocurrency exchanges being launched. However, India did not have a clear policy on either regulating or taxing such asset classes.

NFTs are unique digital assets with verified ownership rights and the details are stored on a blockchain. Nangia Andersen India Chairman Rakesh Nangia said the government has walked the talk on a stable and predictable tax regime and the transfer of virtual digital assets have been brought under the taxation ambit.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan