New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth and the eighth Union Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at 11 am today on day 2 of the Parliament Budget Session. This year's budget, as per experts, will likely focus on infrastructure sector, health services and social programmes in order to set the economy on a firmer footing as India continues to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Sitharaman had presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Parliament in which the government forecast an 8 to 8.5 per cent GDP growth in the fiscal year 2022-23, saying the "projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic related economic disruption."

Here are the LIVE Updates from day 2 of Parliament Budget Session as India awaits for Union Budget 2022-23:

9:19 hours: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

9:14 hours: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance.

8:41 hours: Just In: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance.

8:31 hours: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will be benefiting everyone... All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget, says MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

8:25 hours: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad arrive at the Ministry of Finance.

8:12 hours: Overall, macro-economic stability indicators suggest that the Indian economy is well placed to take on the challenges of 2022-23. One of the reasons that the Indian economy is in a good position is its unique response strategy, the Centre said in the Economic Survey.

7:59 hours: Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman had presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Parliament in which the government forecast an 8 to 8.5 per cent GDP growth in the fiscal year 2022-23.

7:40 hours: Union Budget 2022-23 is expected to focus on the infrastructure sector, health services and social welfare programmes as the government tries to strengthen the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

7:35 hours: This will be Sitharaman's fourth and Modi government's eighth annual budget.

7:30 hours: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 today at 11 am at the Parliament.

