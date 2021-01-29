Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economy Survey in the Parliament today where the growth projections for 2021-22 will be a key thing to watch out for.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the finance minister had presented four-five "mini budgets" last year and the Union Budget 2021-22 will be a part of these mini budgets.

"This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this," said PM Modi ahead of the start of the Budget Session in the Parliament.

The prime minister said he expected that the MPs "will not shy away from contributing to make full use of Parliament for fulfilling people's aspirations".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economy Survey in the Parliament today where the growth projections for 2021-22 will be a key thing to watch out for in wake of the pandemic hitting the economy at a record level.

The government faces a huge challenge as it announces the Budget for the current fiscal on February 1. It has to take measures to revive the sagging economy as it has heavy expenditure plans on its head, owing to the inoculation drive going on in the country.

Last year, Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package in May to pull various sectors out of the pandemic crisis. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan stimulus package was announced in five parts - first for businesses including MSMEs, second for poor, including migrants and farmers, third for agriculture sector, fourth as "new horizons of growth" and the last one for "government reforms and enablers".

Later in November, she announced another stimulus package, termed as 'Atmanirbhar 3.0', aimed at boosting formal employment, increasing expenditure in the rural economy and an expansion of the India Inc’s production-linked incentive schemes.

