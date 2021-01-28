Union Budget 2021: The budget will be telecast LIVE on Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV. You can also watch the presentation online, on respective Youtube channels of the aforementioned platforms.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1 in the Parliament amid daunting economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the third budget for Sitharaman and eighth of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on February 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address both houses assembled together at 11 am. The Session is likely to conclude on April 8. In order to enable the standing committees to consider the Demands for Grants of ministries and departments, and prepare their reports, the House will adjourn on February 15. It will meet again on March 15

Where and how to watch Union Budget 2021 on Television?

The Union Budget will be telecast LIVE on Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV, while several media channels across different languages too will broadcast the Budget presentation. You can also watch the presentation online, on respective Youtube channels of the aforementioned platforms. The presentation will begin at 11 pm on February 1 in the Lok Sabha.

When will Economic Survey be tabled?

The Economic Survey will be tabled in the Parliament on January 29, two days before the presentation of the Union Budget. The Economic Survey is a flagship annual document that reviews the development in the Indian economy over the past fiscal year and presents a holistic preview of the Budget. The document holds an additional significance this year for it pertains to a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown.

This will be the third budget for Nirmala Sitharaman. She is the second women to present the Union Budget in the history of independent India. Prior to her appointment, the Finance Ministry was held by late Arun Jaitley in the first team of the NDA government at the Centre and he presented the budget five times.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja