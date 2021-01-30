Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1 at 11 am in the Parliament.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With a hope to revive the economy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the eighth Union Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Monday.

Sitharaman, who will present her third Union Budget, has termed the upcoming Budget a "never before" event, hinting that the central government might announce several schemes for pandemic-hit sectors to revive the flattening economy.

When will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present Union Budget 2021?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1. Sitharaman will start her budget speech at around 11 am.

Where and how to catch the LIVE Updates from Sitharaman's budget speech on February 1?

You can catch the LIVE Updates from the Finance Minister's budget speech on February 1 on english.jagran.com.

How can I watch the Finance Minister's speech LIVE on February 1?

Sitharaman's speech will be telecasted LIVE on national television channels such as Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV and Press Information Bureau (PIB). The Union Budget 2021 will also be broadcast on the YouTube channels of these outlets.

Here it is significant to mention that the central government has also launched the Budget App in which you can catch all the LIVE Updates about Union Budget 2021. The app is available for both Android and iOS users.

What to expect from Union Budget 2021?

It is expected that the central government will hope to revive the economy of the country through Union Budget 2021. Several experts believe that the Centre will likely announce several schemes and give perks to various industries to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021, PM Modi has said that it will be a part of the four to five mini budgets announced by the Centre in 2020.

"This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this," PM Modi said on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma