New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third budget in the Parliament on February 1 with focus on reviving the economy reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic widely impacted the education sector and forced institutions to invest in the online learning methods to stay afloat while the classes remained shut as part of the restrictions announced by the Centre to curb the virus.

Hundreds of professional colleges and schools were forced to shut down permanently amid tough employment environment and for the lack of funds to have access to e-learning solutions overnight. Reeling under the economic stress, the education sector will have high expectations from the forthcoming budget.

At a time when it is investing in the digital infrastructure at an unprecedented rate, the education sector would expect the Central government to provide any form of relaxation in the GST from the exiting 18 per cent. The move will encourage the institutions to get access to upgraded e-learning solutions and thus increase the enrolment rates for online education.

India spends only 3.1 per cent of its GDP on education. A significant portion of these funds are distributed to government schools and government-aided schools. Reeling under the economic stress amid the pandemic, the education sector will expect an increased allocation of funds this year. Last year, the Central government had increased the allocation for the education sector by 5 per cent to Rs 99,311 crore. Since then, the government has introduced a New Education Policy.

Technology is reshaping education around the world. Innovation solutions have addressed the barriers associated with the traditional modes of learning. The education sector expects that the upcoming budget will make a special allocation for technology adoption

