New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present Budget 2021 on 1 February. This year's budget is going to be a bit different as its being made keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation. In 2020, the Indian economy suffered a massive plunge due to the pandemic so this year people, especially middle-class, are binding heavy expectations from the upcoming budget especially the middle class.

The middle class hopes that Budget 2021 will offer some relaxations and benefits on the taxpayers to revive the economy and boost the growth. As per a report in DNA, it is said that Centre may increase the basic the tax exemption limit for an individual income tax payee to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.50 lakh at present.

Also middle class are hoping that through this budget Centre might introduce some schemes in the wake of unemployment. As many Indians lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Earlier, while addressing CII Partnership Summit 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will extend the support to all those sectors who will create jobs and help in the growth of the economy. She further added that this year's budget will be very different from the budget presented earlier in India.

These promises by Finance Minister Sitharaman ignited the fire of hope in middle-class people.

A few days ago, Thomas Issac, Kerala Finance Minister, presented the Budget 2021-22 wherein he promised eight lakh employment opportunities for the people of the state. He said, “Eight lakh employment opportunities will be created in 2021-22."

Meanwhile, ahead of budget 2021-22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on 30 January 2021. In this meeting, the Centre will put forth its legislative agenda for the Budget session of Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also chaired a high-level meeting of top government officials for holding the Budget session amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv