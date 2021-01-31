Union Budget 2021: Every sector including the Indian Railways will be hoping high from this year’s budget as the railways was also among the sectors and industries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table the Union Budget on February 1 in the parliament for the upcoming financial year 2021-22 with a focus on reviving the pandemic hit economy.

Every sector including the Indian Railways will be hoping high from this year’s budget as the railways was also among the sectors and industries hit by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown to curb its spread.

When the country was dealing with the cascading impact of the coronavirus, and all the services and activities came to a halt. Railways played a major role as their services were partially active during the pandemic and it helped the migrants to reach back home. However, just like every other sector, railways too faced a huge loss.

Earlier, the Indian Railways and Union Budget used to be presented separately in India for the past 92 years. However, the long-run practice came to an end in 2016, and the Railways Budget was merged with the Union Budget

What are the expectations for the Railway sector in Union Budget 2021-22?

*It is expected that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could allocate around Rs 1.79 lakh crore for railways of which Rs 75,000 crore will be gross budgetary support (GBS). Last year, the GBS allocation for the railway sector was Rs 70,250 crore and this time it could be 7 per cent higher than the previous ones.

*Another thing that is expected this year is that the centre may announce some high-speed trains that could connect tourist hubs, pilgrimage spots, and other crucial areas.

*This time, it is expected that Finance Minister may announce the expansion plan on the bullet train in the country. Earlier, the government announced the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, however, it did not go as per the plan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

*The government may also announce a few Tejas trains and some railway lines that could move agri goods at a faster pace. There could also be an announcement about the infrastructural up-gradation of railways.

