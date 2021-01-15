Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that the government is planning to make some big announcements and said that the Union Budget 2021 is going to be like never before.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Budget 2021 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on February 1. The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 29 and will continue till February 14. President Ram Nath Kovind is going to address both Houses of the Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- during the first part of the Budget session. The second part of the Budget session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Earlier, the government used to present the railway budget separately but this time the railway budget will be presented along with the Union Budget. This time, there are going to be several changes in the budget due to the coronavirus and it is going to be a challenging task for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the budget as this will be the first budget after the coronavirus crisis which led to a decrease of 23.9 per cent in the economic growth. The main objective of the government will be to present the budget that helps to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier indicated that the government is planning to make some big announcements this year and said that the Union Budget 2021 is going to be like never before.

There is another big change that is going to take place in the Union Budget 2021. This year, the Budget is going to be paperless for the first time since Independence. The decision to go paperless has been taken because the printing of the Union Budget takes about 100 people and those people need to stay together in one place for a fortnight to print the Budget papers. Now in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the government is avoiding the large gathering and has decided to share soft copies of the Budget instead.

Meanwhile, there is another change as the traditional 'Halwa' ceremony may also not take place this year. Even if it is conducted, it will have a very limited gathering.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma