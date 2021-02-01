Union Budget 2021: Announcing her third Budget, Sitharaman said that the total budget allocated for healthcare for financial year 2021-22 is 2.23 lakh crore.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Union Budget 2021 and launched the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Health Yojana, saying the central government will provide Rs 35,000 crore for COVID vaccines.

Announcing her third Budget, Sitharaman hiked the Health Budget by 137 per cent from last year and said that the total budget allocated for healthcare for financial year 2021-22 is 2.23 lakh crore.

Sitharaman, who is India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, said that Budget proposals for 2021-12 rest on six pillars -- "health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, Minimum government and Maximum governance".

"Today India has two vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against COVID-19 but also those of 100 or more countries. It has added comfort to know that 2 ore more vaccines are also expected soon," Sitharaman said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"India now has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million. This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today," she added.

Experts had earlier predicted that the Centre might hike the Health Budget for the financial year 2021-22 to provide relief to the countrymen amid coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma