New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 today on Therefore, here we bring you the day’s proceedings from the stock market. Stock exchange has been quite volatile for last two weeks and today the market opened with Sensex jumping to 380 points while Nifty topped 13,700 ahead of the Budget's announcement. Meanwhile, now the Sensex is up almost 700 points, reaching 47,013 and on the other hand, Nifty is at 13,767. Markets are reacting positive to the new budget. Scroll down to stay updated with the stock market’s LIVE updates

11:55 Market reacts positively to Union Budget 2021. Rail stocks soar as Finance Minister announces budget.

11:50 With almost 900 points, Sensex shoots up at 47,184

11:33 Auto industry's stocks shoot up after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget announcement.

11:26 While the budget is being announced, Sensex shoots up to 47,013.

11:07 Relief measures announced by the government so far account almost to Rs 27 lakh cr which is 13% of the country's GDP.

10:54 With 523 points, Sensex jumps to 46,805 while Nifty stands at 13,763.

10:40 Hike in tax exemption expected in today's budget. With increase in basic limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh.

10:19 With almost 500 points, Sensex stands at 46,752.24 while Nifty is at 13,746.25.

10:00 Almost one hour before the announcement Sensex jumps 18 points and stands at 46,471. On the other hand, Nifty reaches 13,677.

09:45 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of her Budget announcement.

09:18 Sensex up 400 points.

09:10 Market at Pre-open witnesses Sensex jumping to 380 points while Nifty nears 13,700.

09:05 Stock market to witness another volatile week after Union Budget declaration.

08:40 Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Union Budget at 11 am.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget 2021-22 at 11 am. This will be her third Budget presentation post which she is expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind along with her team including Anurag Thakur.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal