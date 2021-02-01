New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the highly-anticipated Union Budget 2021. In the Budget, she laid the focus on an extensive plan for Atmanirbhar Bharat.



In the announcement, she said, "Our government is prepared to support the Indian economy's reset." She also said that the government has stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor. She added to it and said that the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages, and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves.



Finance Minister said that in the year 2020, the government announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, and to sustain the recovery from the COVID situation the government rolled out two more Atmanirbhar packages. The RBI estimated the total of all these packages and it was about Rs 27.1 lakh crore.



During her speech, Finance Minister also announced the introduction of the Atmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore. She further said that this package is an addition to the national health mission.



Informing about it, she said that the total COVID-19 package amounts to 13 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



To be noted, she also mentioned that India has two vaccines and two more vaccines are going to be launched super soon. Finance Minister also allocated Rs 35,000 crore for the Covid-19 vaccine.

What is Atmanirbhar Bharat Programme?



The word Atmanirbhar means self-reliant or self-sufficient. This term was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation last year. He first mentioned this term in the year 2020, during the announcement of coronavirus pandemic related economic packages on May 12, 2020. After this, two more Atmanirbhar packages were launched on October 12, 2020, and November 12, 2020.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma