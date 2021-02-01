Union Budget 2021: While announcing the Rs 1,500 cr scheme, Sitharaman said that digital payments increased manifolds in the recent past, especially during the COVID-19 period.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: To further boost the digital payments across the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Monday announced Rs 1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments. She said that digital payments increased manifolds in the recent past, especially during the COVID-19 period.

''To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark Rs 1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote a digital mode of payment," Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22.

"We have now worked out the modalities and the NRF outlay will be Rs 50,000 crore over five years. It will ensure the overall research ecosystem in the country is strengthened with focus on identified national priority thrust areas," she added. Sitharaman, in her Budget speech of 2019, announced a National Research Foundation (NRF).

