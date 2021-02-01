Union Budget 2021: The finance minister said that "the faceless dispute resolution committee will be for taxable income up to Rs 50 lakh and disputable income of Rs 10 lakh".

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a major relief for the small taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the government will be setting up a faceless tax dispute resolution committee to ensure efficiency, transparency and reduce litigation for the small taxpayers.

The finance minister said that "the faceless dispute resolution committee will be for taxable income up to Rs 50 lakh and disputable income of Rs 10 lakh", adding that ''all communication between the appellant and tribunal will be via electronic mode''.

"To further reduce litigation for small taxpayers I propose to constitute a dispute resolution committee which will be faceless to ensure efficiency, transparency. Anyone with a taxable income up to Rs 50 Lakhs & disputed income up to Rs 10 Lakhs eligible to approach committee", Nirmala Sitharaman said.

