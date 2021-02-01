Union Budget 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting what she has termed as “never like before” Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting what she has termed as “never like before” Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. As she has indicated, so are the hopes pinned on the Budget which comes amid the country’s economy reeling under the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Budget 2021-22 is expected to focus on higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

Experts have ruled out the possibility of any major announcements regarding tax sops as the government is already facing the double challenge of pulling the economy out of the trough and improve the per capita income of the pandemic-hit common man.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Union Budget 2021-22:

12:08 pm: One Nation One Ration Card scheme announced for migrants labours, to be implemented in 32 states.

12:04 pm: Announcements for Farmers:

Rs 75,100 crore allocated for farmers.

Govt says MSP procurement to continue at a steady pace

Total amount paid to paddy farmers surged to Rs 1.72 lakh crore in 2020-21

FM proposes increase in agriculture credit target to Rs 16.5 lakh crore

11:55 am: FM announces further infusion of Rs 20,000 crore for public sector banks.

11:54 am: FM announces Asset Reconstruction Company and Asset Management Company to help banks tackle bad loans

11:50 am: FDI in insurance hiked to 74% from 49%

11:46 am: Rs 3.05 lakh crore outlay for power sector, announes Sitharaman

11:44 am: Electricity consumers can now choose between providers, new prepaid meters will be installed.

11:40 am: Centre to provide Rs 18,000 crore for public buses, announces FM.

11:39 am: FM announces allocation of Rs 11,000 crore for metro rail projects.

11:36 am: FM announces a sum of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for railways, of which Rs 1.7 lakh crore is for capital expenditure.

11:35 am: Announcements in Infra Sector

For 2022, I propose a sharp increase in capital expenditure at 5.54 lakh crore, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in 2021: FM

More economic corridors being planned to boost road infrastructure: FM

Government aims to complete 11,000km of national highway infrastructure this year: FM

Highways projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam: FM

675 km of highway works in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore: FM

11:28 am: Union Budget 2021: Seven textile parks to come up over three years

11:27 am: FM Sitharaman on debt financing: Will introduce a bill to setup a developmental financial institution with Rs 20,000 crore, says FM.

11:22 am: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines. The total budget outlay for healthcare is 2.23 lakh crore. This is an increase of 137% from last year, says FM

11:20 am: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission.

11:17 am: Rs 64,180 crore will be invested over 6 years to improve primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare. This is in addition to National Health Mission, announces Sitharaman.

11:16 am: Budget proposals for 2021-22 rest on six pillars, says Nirmala Sitharaman

11:15 am: The total financial impact of all Aatmanirbhar Bharat packages, including measures taken by RBI, was about Rs 27.1 lakh crore, more than 13% of GDP: FM

11:13 am: FM Sitharaman quotes Rabindranath Tagore in Budget speech: 'Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark'.

11:11 am: "PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and many other schemes were like five mini budgets. Rs 27.1 lakh crore - total amount spent by govt and RBI on covid relief measures."

11:09 am: The preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with COVID-19 to 2020 is Sui generis: Nirmala Sitharaman

11:08 am: Today, India has two vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only its citizens but also those from hundreds of other countries.

11:07 am: The Atmanirbhar packages introduced by the government were like 5 mini budgets themselves.

11:06 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the risk of not having a lockdown was way too high.

11:04 am: Meanwhile, opposition MPs are creating ruckus in the background in protest against the farm laws.

11:01 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla begins Parliament proceedings. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2021-22.

10:55 am: Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill wears a black gown to Parliament as a mark of protest against the three farm laws.

10:48 am: Union Cabinet approves the #UnionBudget 2021-22 that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

10:42 am: Rahul Gandhi tweets, asks Centre to announce measures for farmers and job creation.

#Budget2021 must:



-Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.



-Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.



-Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021

10:23 am: Also Read -- Nirmala Sitharaman goes digital, replaces traditional 'Bahi-khata' with 'tablet'

10:15 am: PM Modi, Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have arrived at the Parliament for the Cabinet meeting.

10:03 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive at Parliament.

10:02 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance meet on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

09:52 am: Sitharaman meets President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of Budget presentation

09:36 am: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Nirmala Sitharaman has decided to go digital. This year, the finance minister will read the Budget from her tablet and not from the traditional 'Bahi Khata'.

09:20 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur leave from Ministry of Finance.

09:08 am: Also Read -- Union Budget 2021: Access Budget documents on this mobile app; know features, download options and other details here

09:02 am: MoS Finance has said that Union Budget 2021-22 will be in accordance with people's expectations.

08:50 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance.

08:50 am: Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations. Govt which functions on mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' gave new direction to India by announcing Aatmanirbhar package, protecting it from pandemic and bringing economy back on track swiftly: Anurag Thakur

08:40 am: MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrives at the Ministry of Finance.

08:32 am: Tax experts expect the government to fix some anomalies in the NPS or National Pension Scheme with regard to income tax benefits.

08:20 am: Experts believe that the government may not announce any major changes in personal income tax slabs. Last year, Sitharaman had introduced three new tax slabs with lower rates.

07:55 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament at 11 am today.

07:45 am: Ahead of Budget 2021, the Economic Survey 2021 projected India's real GDP to record an 11 per cent growth in 2021-22 and nominal GDP to grow by 15.4 per cent-highest since Independence.

07:35 am: Union Budget 2021: Access Budget documents on this mobile app; know features, download options and other details here

07:30 am: Nirmala Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before".

07:27 am: Union Budget 2021: A look at the current income tax slabs and rates

07:25 am: Union Budget 2021-22: When, where and how to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech live | All you need to know

07:22 am: Meanwhile, the GST collections surged to an all-time high of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January as economic activities picked up after the withdrawal of stringent lockdown restrictions.

07:15 am: This is Modi government's ninth budget, including an in interim budget, and the first one amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit not just the national but the world economy as well like never before.

07:00 am: According to Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the budget will come as an economic vaccine for the pandemic-battered economy and steer India with the much-needed stimulus to boost demand, consumer confidence and at the same time boost the purchasing power of the people.

06:50 am: Last year, the government announced a number of policy measures under Aatmanirbhar Bharat package 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 to support the economy. The package was a combination of grant, equity and liquidity measures by the central government, state governments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While the headline stimulus was pegged at close to Rs 21 lakh crore, the actual fiscal impact of the economic packages works out to be about Rs 3.5 lakh crore (1.8 per cent of GDP).

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta