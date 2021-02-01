Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented what she had termed the "never like before" Union Budget 2021-22.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented what she had termed the "never like before" Union Budget 2021-22. The Budget, which came amid the country reeling under the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, came with announcements for all the sectors while aiming at boosting the country’s economy through higher spending across sectors.

Here are the highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2021-22 speech:

* Sitharaman said that Union Budget 2021 proposals for 2021-12 rest on six pillars -- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, Minimum government and Maximum governance.

