New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Finance Ministry on Saturday held the customary 'halwa ceremony' to kick off the process of printing documents for the Union Budget 2021 slated to be presented in the Parliament on February 1.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior ministry officials observing the symbolic ritual at the North Block. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | 'Halwa Ceremony' held at Finance Ministry in Delhi to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/a8rv20OhYt — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

