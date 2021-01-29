Economic Survey 2021-22: The survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next fiscal.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Parliament, according to which the GDP growth in the fiscal year 2021-22 is seen expanding at 11 per cent. For 2020-21, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next fiscal.

The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in April-June and by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter.

According to the Economic Survey, the agriculture sector remained the silver lining in India's economy as the nation battled the COVID-19 pandemic and the afternmath of the lockdown.

The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday and she has already indicated that it will be "once in a 100 years" budget as it comes in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has battered the country's economy.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta