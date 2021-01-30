Union Budget 2021: According to reports, the Centre wants to send a message to the farmers that it is "aware of their condition" and the PM-Kisan Yojana is the "answer for their distress".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing protest against farm laws, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-NDA government will likely raise the amount for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana in the Union Budget 2021 that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Quoting sources, an English news channel reported that the central government wants to send a message to the farmers that it is "aware of their condition" and the PM-Kisan Yojana is the "answer for their distress".

"The government has received many suggestions regarding farm sectors, including a hike in the existing annual amount under the PM-Kisan scheme. Despite the revenue pressure, the government is very positive about this suggestion," India Today quoted a Finance Ministry official as saying.

What is PM Kisan Samman Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) is a central government scheme which aims to help small and marginal farmers financially. Under this scheme, the Centre provides Rs 6,000 per year to the beneficiaries that is payable in three equal four-monthly instalments.

In December last year, the Prime Minister had released the seventh instalment of Rs 18,000 crore of this scheme. While releasing the seventh instalment of the scheme, PM Modi had said that nearly Rs 1.10 lakh crore financial help has been provided by the Centre under PM KISAN.

"Through technology, it has been ensured that there are no loopholes in the scheme. I am glad that farmers across India are getting benefits under this scheme," he had said.

Union Budget 2021:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2021 on Monday with hopes to revive sectors affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi has said that Union Budget 2021 will be a part of the "four to five mini-Budgets that were announced in 2020" by the Finance Minister, expressing hopes to resuscitate the Indian economy.

