Union Budget 2021: The Finance Ministry has launched 'Union Budget Mobile App' to ensure easy access to the budget documents by MPs and general public alike after they are presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Finance Ministry has launched 'Union Budget Mobile App' to ensure easy access to the budget documents by MPs and general public alike after they are presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1. Developed for both, Android and iOS platforms, the app facilitates complete access to budget documents, including Finance Bill, Demand for Grants, and the Annual Financial Statement itself, the ministry informed in a series of tweets.

The app was launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital during the Halwa Ceremony, an annual tradition that kicks off the process of printing documents for the Budget. In a year where the pandemic necessitated the budget to go paperless, the app will offer hassle-free access to the documents to the general public and MPs.

Special features:

The app has a user-friendly interface with embedded features of downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links, the Finance Ministry informed in a series of tweets.

Where can you download the app?

The app can be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal http://indiabudget.gov.in. You can also download the app on Play Store and App Store

Documents available on the app:

The Union Budget Mobile App facilitates complete access to 14 budget documents, including Finance Bill, Demand for Grants, and the Annual Financial Statement itself.

Union Budget Mobile App is bilingual

The Union Budget Mobile App is bilingual. All documents will be available in Hindi and English.

When will be documents be available

The documents will be available right after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Compatibility

The app will be compatible on Android Version 5.0 or above and iOS version 10 or above.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja