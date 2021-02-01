Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget for year 2021. In her statement, she said, “will reduce the time limit for reopening assessments to 3 years from present 6 years”. Read on to know the details

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2021 recently. And a lot of sectors like railways, education and health saw big chances. But on the contrary to the expectations of people, she did not mention anything regarding the change in the tax slabs. There were no announcements for income tax rate in her budget speech this year. However, tax audit limit for NRIs has been uped from Rs 5 cr to Rs 10 cr. In her statement, she said, “Will reduce the time limit for reopening assessments to 3 years from present 6 years”. Meanwhile, for middleclass taxpayers, Sitharaman, introduced a committee for dispute resolution to ensure accuracy and efficiency. A tax payer who makes lumpsum amount of about Rs 50 Lakhs and has disputed income up to Rs 10 Lakhs can knock the committee doors.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal