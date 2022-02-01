New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian domestic equity indices opened on a positive note today ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on day 2 of the Parliament Budget Session. On Monday, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty had closed over 800 points and 230 points respectively led by gains across all sectors.

Analysts expect that the upward trend would continue as Sitharaman will likely present a budget to boost the infrastructure sector in order to set the economy on a firmer footing as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the LIVE Updates from stock market:

9:37 hours: Sensex has now jumped 744.40 points or 1.28 per cent and is trading at 58,758.57. Similarly, Nifty is above 201.00 points or 1.16 per cent and is trading at 17,540.85.

9:32 hours: Take a look at stocks that have opened in green on BSE:

9:23 hours: Just In: The Sensex today opened at 58,584.07, up by 569.90 points or 0.98 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty jumped by 159.70 points or 0.92 per cent to open at 17,499.55.

9:15 hours: Tech Mahindra topped the Sensex gainers' chart, climbing 4.88 per cent, followed by Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, SBI, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries. Only three counters closed in the red -- IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and HUL, shedding up to 3.51 per cent.

9:10 hours: Earlier on Monday, the Sensex closed at 58,014.17, clocking a gain of 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent to end at 17,339.85.

9:05 hours: Experts believe that the Sensex and Nifty will continue their strong show on Tuesday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2022-23.

9:00 hours: Indian equity indices will likely continue to upward trend on Tuesday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament.

