New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Stock Market on Tuesday welcomed the Union Budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament with both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ending nearly 1.5 per cent higher following a volatile session. While the Sensex closed at 58,862.57, rising by 848.40 points or 1.46 per cent, the Nifty surged 237 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 17,576.85.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising by 7.51 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Titan, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank. Only, Reliance, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, NTPC Limited, State Bank of India (SBI), and Mahindra and Mahindra ended in red.

Market experts have hailed the Union Budget 2022, saying it "is very balanced and continues the incremental growth-oriented approach of the last budget." The budget, they suggest, is "growth-inducing" and will do the heavy lifting by sharply increasing capital expenditure.

"In this budget, the finance minister provided a springboard for an investment cycle with the highest ever share of capex, focus on the development of national manufacturing capabilities and clean energy, tax rationalisation with no new taxes while maintaining its continuous growth focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE, told news agency PTI.

Presenting her fourth budget of Rs 39.45 lakh crore, Sitharaman on Tuesday said India's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

She also said virtuous cycle of investment is expected to revive on account of capex (capital expenditure) and crowd in private investment. "Government focus since 2014 is on poor and marginalised. The government strives to provide necessary ecosystem to middle class," Sitharaman said.

