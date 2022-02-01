New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Railway Budget 2022- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday while presenting the Union Budget 2022 said 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be introduced in the next 3 years.

"400 new generation Vande BharatRailway car trains with better #EnergyEfficiency and passenger riding experience to be manufactured in next 3 years," FM Nirmala said.

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years

She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.

Vande Bharat is a 16 coach, re-vamped train with no separate locomotive. The very first Vande Bharat was launched by PM Modi in the year 2019. The stylish trains were Designed and developed in the government-owned Integral Coach Factory, ICF in Chennai, whose first prototype was ready in 2018.

Currently, Two such Vande Bharats have been manufactured, one is currently running between Delhi and Varanasi and the other one between Delhi and Katra (Jammu and Kashmir)

