New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Rail Budget 2022- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in the Union Budget 2022 said that 2,000 km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH, as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

"As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, 2,000 km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH, for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23," Sitharaman said while presenting her fourth Budget in the Parliament.

'Kawach' is an indigenously developed anti-collision device to prevent accidents to achieve railways its goal of zero accidents.

She also said that Indian Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers, small and medium enterprises.

"Contracts for implementation of multimodal logistics parks at four locations will be awarded in 2022-23 in PPP mode. Indian Railways to develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers, small and medium enterprises. One Station One Product to be popularized to help local businesses and supply chains," she said.

"This will enable efficient movement of goods, reduce logistics costs and time, assist just-in-time inventory management and eliminate tedious documentation," she said.

The Finance Minister further added that "Budget 2022 lays parallel track of a futuristic and inclusive blueprint for Amrit Kaal. Big public investment for modern infra readying for India at 100, guided by PM Gati Shakti. The PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines -- roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infra. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison supported by energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage, and social infrastructure."

