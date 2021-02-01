Union Budget 2021: In a virtual address, PM Modi said that Budget 2021 was 'pro-active' and it contains the vision of self-reliance as well as inclusiveness.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Union Budget 2021-22 that was presented amid unprecedented times and said that it will help in making India 'Atmanirbhar'.

"The Budget focuses on increasing farmers' income, several measures have been taken in this direction. Farmers will be able to get loans easily. Provisions have been made to strengthen APMC markets with the help of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund," PM Modi said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Praising Sitharaman for her Budget speech, the Prime Minister said that Union Budget 2021 will not increase the burden on the common man and said that the government focussed on transparency in it.

"We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms with this Budget," PM Modi said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma