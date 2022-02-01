New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a 'People Friendly and Progressive Budget' and said that the Union Budget 2022 will benefit all sections of the society, especially the poor and the backward classes.

In a brief address to the nation, PM Modi said the budget will further boost the economy of the country and provide employment opportunities, adding that he will speak in detail about it at 11 am on Wednesday at an event organisation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; budget ensures a bright future for youth," PM Modi said.

"An announcement of over Rs 2.25 lakh crores MSP will be directly transferred (to farmers); budget will double farmers' income. For MSMEs, credit guarantee and many new schemes have been announced," he added.

"Besides the cleaning of Maa Ganga, a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted. This will help make rive Ganga chemical-free," PM Modi noted.

Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Rs 39.45 lakh crore Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament with a focus on agricultural, infrastructure, highways and affordable housing to sustain a world-beating recovery of the Indian economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just like last year, the Union Budget 2022 gave a big boost for infrastructure spending -- from 5G spectrum auction, expanding national highways by 25,000 kms, inter-linking of rivers and manufacturing of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains.

"The overall sharp rebound and recovery of the economy is reflective of our country's strong resilience," Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget. "This Budget continues to provide the impetus for growth."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma