New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 on day 1 of the Parliament Budget Session. The survey details the state of the Indian economy ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 that will be tabled by the government on February 1.

As per the Economic Survey 2021-22, the Indian economy is projected to grow at 8 to 8.5 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal year. This compares to the 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The last year's survey, which was presented amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had projected the economic growth for 2021-22 at 11 per cent. The economy had contracted by 7.3 per cent during 2020-21 as against the projection of 6-6.5 per cent in the Economic Survey presented in Parliament months before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Economic activities were severely impacted as India imposed a strict lockdown in the latter part of March 2020 to check the spread of the virus. The government and the Reserve Bank of India rolled out several measures to support the economy.

The Economic Survey 2018-19 had estimated the GDP growth for fiscal 2019-20 at 7 per cent. However, the economy expanded by only 4 per cent, missing the target by a wide margin.

Similarly, the Economic Survey 2017-18 had projected a growth rate of 7-7.5 for 2018-19, but the GDP expanded by only 6.5 per cent.

However, the actual GDP growth during 2015-16 and 2017-18 was almost in the range projected in the respective economic surveys. It is also to be noted here that GDP during 2016-17 had expanded at a faster rate than the projection made in the Economic Survey 2015-16.

India is poised to grow as the fastest large economy in the world during the current financial year with the economy projected to grow around 9 per cent despite the pandemic.

The economy, as per the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), is expected to record a growth of 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal, which is a tad lower than the 9.5 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma