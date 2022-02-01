New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a significant move to bring cryptocurrency transactions under the tax net, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at a rate of 30 per cent. "No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except the cost of acquisition," Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Further, loss from the transfer of virtual digital assets cannot be set off against any other income, she added. The Finance Minister also announced the imposition of 1 per cent TDS on payment made in relation to the transfer of virtual digital assets. The move is aimed to capture the transaction details in digital currency. "Gift of a virtual digital asset is also proposed to be taxed in the hands of the recipient," the Finance Minister said.

In the post-budget media briefing, Sitharaman clarified that the proposed tax will be levied on any income from the digital assets and the government has not taken any stand on the legality of cryptocurrencies per se. "We are not taxing currency that's yet to be issued. Cryptocurrencies are not currencies. RBI is going to issue its digital currency, everything outside is assets created by individuals," she said.

I have not tried to earn even a single paisa by increasing tax this year & even last year. PM had given clear instructions that people should not be burdened with taxes at the time of the pandemic, notwithstanding the deficit: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

I pity people who come up with quick responses...Just because you want to put something on Twitter, it doesn't help. He should first do something in Congress-govern states then talk about it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on Budget 2022

#WATCH | I pity people who come up with quick responses...Just because you want to put something on Twitter, it doesn't help. He should first do something in Congress-govern states then talk about it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on Budget 2022 pic.twitter.com/m90TGkq8s4 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

We're taking several steps to tackle these (unemployment & inflation) issues. Our govt didn't allow inflation to go double-digit. Yes, it breached the 6% limit for a month but never crossed it. However, before 2014 it was always in the range of 10,11,12,13

Pandemic snatched away so many jobs across the world. Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Package saved the jobs of a lot of people. We are trying to help those who lost their jobs, through various schemes. I am denying but it is not fair to say that we didn't do anything: Finance Minister

"After 2018, information is being shared on black money by foreign countries. On bases of this info, we're working account by account for black money to be brought. NPAs in banks are coming down, banks getting the money back of those who've fled country", she said.

In order to regulate the digital assets market, the government had proposed to introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the Winter Session of Parliament. However, the Bill was not tabled with the government deciding to have more consultations.

#WATCH | Central bank will issue a digital currency, no discussions over what are Crypto & Crypto assets for now. Consultation with stakeholders is underway. The description of digital assets will come after the consultation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/13a2eaUtWe — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

Referring to the proposed legislation, Sitharaman said it is in the process of stakeholder consultation. When asked what would be classified as digital assets, Sitharaman said, "It will be decided after the stakeholder consultation."

Sitharaman in her budget speech also announced the introduction of Digital Rupee to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23. She said Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to the digital economy. The minister said the digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system and it will use blockchain and other technologies

