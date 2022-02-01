New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: - MSME Budget 2022- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the annual budget for fiscal 2022-23, which aims to boost growth amid the Covid-19 pandemic and rising inflation. During the budget session, the Finance Minister talked about the MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sectors. She said MSMEs such as Udyam, e-shram, NCS, and Aseem portals will be interlinked, their scope will be widened.

Here are the key highlights from Union Budget 2022 for the MSME sector:

* Above described portals will perform with live organic databases providing G-C, B-C, and B-B services such as credit facilitation, enhancing entrepreneurial opportunities, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

* During the session, FM Sitharaman said that Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has been extended till March 2023 and has also enhanced the credit line to Rs 5 Lakh crore.

* Hospitality-related sectors will witness special focus, as well as Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme with outlay of 6,000 crore over 5 years will be rolled out.

*The Finance Minister also said that the MSME sectors will also get a boost for skilling and enhancing entrepreneurship. Sitharaman also said that the government intends to focus more on formalisation.

*With the help of an infusion of funds, the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) Scheme will be revamped. This will give additional credit of 2 lakh crore for Micro and Small Enterprises and expand employment opportunities.

In last year's budget, FM Sitharaman presented Rs 20 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as MSMEs witnessed massive economic impact due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen