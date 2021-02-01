The recent announcement of the Union Budget 2021 saw a sudden rise in the stock market. Scroll down below to know more about Sensex and Nifty.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Stock markets soar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the Union Budget 2021. Stock exchange has been quite volatile for last two weeks and today the market opened with Sensex jumping to 380 points while Nifty topped 13,700 ahead of the Budget's announcement. However, as soon as the budget was announced market started rising up even higher. Sensex reached up by 1706 while Nifty by 469. Markets are reacting positively to the new budget. Stay tuned with us to be updated further on the stock market proceedings.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal