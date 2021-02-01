Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget in Lok Sabha today on Feb 1. Now read on to know what made her mention the Indian Cricket Team and Rabindranath Tagore in her Union Budget 2021 speech.

The much awaited Union Budget plan for the year 2021-22 is out and about. And as expected market shot up post the announcement and the budget was welcomed by the stock exchange with open arms. Meanwhile, what caught our attention was when Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman in her annual ‘never like before’ speech mentioned something unsual. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about her mentioning Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and even her appreciation for the Indian Cricket Team.

Sitharaman quoted Rabindranath Tagore in her speech in Lok Sabha saying, “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark. In this spirit.”

