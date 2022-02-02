New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022 and announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will, in this fiscal, issue India's own digital rupee using the blockchain and other technologies. The introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to the digital economy. Digital currency will also help in the currency management system, the minister said. The currency, called 'digital rupee', will be issued by the Reserve Bank in digital form and will be fungible with physical currency. However, the exact regulation governing this Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is yet to be finalised.

What is CBDC or Digital Rupee?

CBDC is a digital or virtual currency but it is not comparable to the private virtual currencies or cryptocurrencies -- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin -- that have mushroomed over the last decade. Private virtual currencies do not represent any person's debt or liabilities as there is no issuer. They are not money and certainly not currency.

"With the introduction of CBDCs, it will be much easier for the government to access critical consumer data that will enable them to plan and adjust the fund’s supply to balance the economy," said Arindam Batabyal, Co-Founder and CMO, Momento, a next-generation DeFi and NFT project which recently became the first-ever NFT project to be featured on Burj Khalifa.

CBDC is the same as currency issued by a central bank but takes a different form than paper (or polymer). It is a sovereign currency in an electronic form and it would appear as a liability (currency in circulation) on a central bank's balance sheet. The underlying technology, form and use of a CBDC can be moulded for specific requirements. CBDCs should be exchangeable at par with cash.

Meanwhile, there could be a drawback too.

"It's a positive step that will eventually be taken by all the countries around the world as it’ll help them in maintaining the economy in a much more reliable and efficient manner. The only drawback that I see is that it stands against the core idea of cryptocurrencies which is decentralization. At the end of the day, CBDC is just fiat money on the blockchain that’s going to be controlled by a central authority," said Sumangal Dutta, Marketing Advisor, Momento.

What is Blockchain Technology?

Blockchain technology is a digitised and decentralised Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) that keeps a track of digital transactions. Blockchain technology gives access to a public ledger consisting of all the transactions in a system of networks. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital formats.

The technology is called blockchain as it creates a block on every transaction which act like a chain where every block is added in chronological order. The new block would contain a link to the previous block. Acting like a banking system where every account activity is recorded, the blockchain will constitute the bank's financial transactions throughout its history and a block would be an individual bank statement.

So, the blockchain would have the records of the requester's transactions from the first transaction (first block) to the most recent one. Each block is protected by encryption because these blocks are connected to each other through electronic means.

"Blockchain is a disruptive digital technology that is gaining massive attention around the world for all the right reasons. It transfers power from a single or a small group of large entities to the many and enables faster, cheaper and reliable transactions in a completely transparent manner. The crypto industry is already pretty big in India right now with over 10 crore users and it’s just going to keep growing now after this judgement. The opportunities are massive and I feel it’s especially going to disrupt the Banking and Finance industry," said Mr Batabyal.

How does blockchain technology work?

The main purpose of its technology was to timestamp digital documents so that they could not tamper. When someone requests a transaction (involving contracts, records, currency, etc.), it transmits to a P2P network which consists of computers known as nodes. These nodes validate the transaction and user's status using algorithms. Once it verifies the transaction it is added to the ledger. This means a new block adds to the blockchain in a way that is it unalterable, and the transaction is now complete.

"Blockchain is a revolutionary and reliable technology that enables us to execute and verify transactions without any human interventions and most importantly it's tamper-proof. The core idea behind blockchain technology is that it removes the need for a middleman or a central authority to verify trust and transfer of value. It’s basically giving power to the people! I think there is a lot of scope for Blockchain technology in India," Mr Dutta added.

