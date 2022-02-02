New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made several special announcements for the Indian Railways as she presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament. One of the announcements made by Sitharaman was the introduction of a 2,000 km rail network under the KAWACH technology.

"As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, 2,000 km of a rail network to be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH in 2022-23, for safety and capacity augmentation. A total of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience to be manufactured in next three years," Sitharaman said.

"Innovative ways of financing and faster implementation will be encouraged for building metro systems of appropriate type at scale. Multi-modal connectivity between mass urban transport and railway stations will be facilitated on priority," Sitharaman added.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded the announcement and said the KAWACH technology will change passenger experience, adding "there are funds for redevelopment and modernisation of stations."

What is the KAWACH technology?

Also known as 'Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)' or Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, KAWACH is an indigenously developed anti-collision device to prevent accidents to achieve railways its goal of zero accidents.

The KAWACH - which is based on is based on radio communication and Global Positioning System (GPS) - will halt the train movement automatically if it detects another train on the same line in case they are at "collision risk."

"The indigenously-developed anti-collision technology is SIL4 certified which means there is the probability of a single error in 10,000 years," said Vaishnaw, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has been allocated budgetary support of Rs 1,40,367.13 crore for 2022-23, which is Rs 20,311 crore more than the revised estimates of the previous fiscal.

Overall, the national transporter is set to get a capital expenditure push of Rs 2.45 lakh crore in 2022-23, 14 percent higher than the budgeted capital expenditure of Rs 2.15 lakh crore for the current financial year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma