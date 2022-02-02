New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the use of "Kisan Drones" will be promoted by the government to boost the agricultural sector in the country.

Through this step, the Finance Minister said, the central government is aiming to promote chemical-free national farming.

"Use of Kisan drones will be promoted for crop assessments, digitisation of land records and spraying of insecticides and nutrients. States will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agri universities," Sitharaman said, as reported by news agency ANI.

How Kisan Drones will help farmers in India?

The drones will reduce manpower and increase the efficiency of crop protection with chemicals. Additionally, Sitharaman said the Centre would promote start-ups to facilitate the 'Drone Shakti' programme, pushing the use of drones in the agricultural sector.

Sitharaman, who presented her fourth Union Budget on Tuesday, said the government will facilitate a fund with blended capital raised under the co-investment model through Nabard.

The activities of these startups will include inter-area support for farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), machinery for farmers on a rental basis at the farm level and technology, including invitee base, she added.

"Rationalized and comprehensive scheme to increase domestic production of oil seeds to be implemented and will reduce dependence on import of oil seeds," Sitharaman said.

"The scheme in Public-private partnership (PPP) mode to be introduced, for delivery of digital and hi-tech services to farmers, with involvement of public sector research and extension institutions and stakeholders of agri value chains," she added.

Reactions from experts:

Welcoming the annoucement on 'Kisan Drones', Garuda Aerospace Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said the move will help the farming sector.

"With 'drone as a service', the government says start-ups will be promoted to facilitate 'Drone Shakti' through various use cases and applications," he told news agency IANS, adding the Garuda Aerospace is working on fulfilling a massive demand for about 8,000 agriculture drones - domestic and overseas - for pesticide spraying, crop monitoring, and mapping.

Meanwhile, Whizard API founder Sumit Gupta said, "Digitization measures such as Drone shakti policy, digital banking and fintech amalgamation, digital university and introduction of digital rupee should help give the much needed thrust to establish a digital face of Amrit Kal - from India at 75 to India at 100."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma