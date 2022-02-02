New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a move to boost the digital economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue India's own Digital Rupee in FY 2022-23. The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be issued with the help of blockchain and other technologies to track its distributions and transactions. The currency, called 'digital rupee', will be issued by the Reserve Bank in digital form and will be fungible with physical currency.

However, the Finance Minister, in a step to bring cryptocurrency transactions under the tax net further announced that income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at a rate of 30 per cent. "No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except the cost of acquisition," she said.

She also announced the imposition of 1 per cent TDS on payment made in relation to the transfer of virtual digital assets. The move is aimed to capture the transaction details in digital currency. Further, loss from the transfer of virtual digital assets cannot be set off against any other income. "Gift of a virtual digital asset is also proposed to be taxed in the hands of the recipient," she said.

Has India got its own cryptocurrency?

No, India does not have its own digital currency, but as per Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the RBI will soon issue India's own Digital Rupee with the help of blockchain technology. However, it will be different from cryptocurrencies in a way that Digital Rupee will be a sovereign currency in an electronic form and it would appear as a liability (currency in circulation) on a central bank's balance sheet. Whereas, private virtual currencies do not represent any person's debt or liabilities as there is no issuer.

Why tax is levied on crypto assets when there are no cryptocurrencies in India?

As per the government, digital currency to be issued by the RBI will only be official and legal tender and no other private cryptocurrencies have been recognised as legal tenders. The government said that if people keep those as assets they can but there will be a 30 per cent tax on them.

Clarifying further, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the name of the Digital Rupee by the RBI will be given later and only that will be recognised as a currency. Rest all private cryptocurrencies and virtual digital assets including Bitcoin, Ehtereum, Litecoin, Cardano and NFTs would be subject to tax. "RBI will issue the digital currency. Everything that remains outside of it in the name of digital whatever is assets being created by individual and in transacting that assets if there are profits being made, we are taxing that profit at 30 per cent," Sitharaman said.

Finance Secretary, as quoted by Bloomberg, said that the 30 pc tax framework treats crypto assets the same way we treat winnings from horse races, or from bets. “They are in a grey area. It's not illegal to buy and sell crypto. We have now put in a taxation framework that treats crypto assets the same way we treat winnings from horse races, or from bets and other speculative transactions," Finance Secretary T. V. Somanathan said.

Reactions from crypto players:

Arindam Batabyal, Co-Founder and CMO, Momento, said, "Well I have mixed opinions on this. I feel that 30% is a bit too high, but on the other hand, it legitimizes crypto in the country which is what we all wanted especially after all the ambiguity on whether there will be a crypto ban and the hostile nature of banks towards cryptocurrencies. With this move, transacting crypto will be much easier. I do hope though that they will consider reducing taxes for crypto in the future. Overall, I think it’s a step in the right direction and will definitely help the crypto industry in India."

Rishad Manekia, founder and MD of Kairos Capital, said the taxation along with the introduction of an Indian CBDC in 2022 gives a much clearer idea about the way forward for the blockchain ecosystem in India and how the government is thinking about this space.

Polytrade CEO Piyush Gupta expects that in the near future, the government will continue to support and encourage digital currencies that will propel the gross domestic product (GDP) to USD 5 trillion as envisaged by the government.

Sumit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive of crypto exchange CoinDCX, termed the Budget as "forward-looking and inspirational". "Taxation of virtual digital assets or crypto is a step in the right direction. It gives much-needed clarity and confidence to the industry. India's focus on digital innovation and the promotion of blockchain technology is welcome," he added.

However, Pranay Bhatia, partner and leader for tax and regulatory services at the consultancy firm BDO India, seemed to have differing views, saying tracking such transactions in the absence of a central regulator might be challenging.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan