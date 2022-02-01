New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022-23 and expressed empathy to those who died due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country."I want to rake a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic," Sitharaman said.

Announcing a mental health program, Sitharaman said that the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages and to better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele Mental Health program will be launched.

This will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework and universal access to health facilities. It will also include a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with Nimhans being the nodal centre and IIIT Bangalore providing technical support.

"An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities", the finance minister said.

"To better access to quality mental health counselling and care services. A national telly mental health programme will be launched which will include a network of 23 telly mental health centres of excellence with the National Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) being the nodal centre," she said.

The Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan