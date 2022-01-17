Former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley with Union Budget briefcase in 2017, current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Budget bahikhata and tablet in 2020 and 2021 respectively | PTI, ANI images

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The word 'Budget' originated from the french word Bougette, which means leather briefcase. However, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Union budget of 17th Lok sabha in July 2019, as much as steps taken in budget were making headlines, so was the fact that Sitharaman had presented the budget in bahi khata (traditional ledger) instead of a usual briefcase.

The budget briefcase was seen as a remnant of India’s colonial memory, a copy of the Gladstone Box, which British finance ministers carried to parliament when presenting their budgets in London. In 1860, the then British budget chief William E Gladstone used a red suitcase with Queen's monogram plated in gold to carry his documents, which came to be known as 'Gladstone Box'.

In 1947, India's first Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty carried a similar leather portfolio with national emblem on it to present the first Budget of independent India.

“Take it from me, our Congress finance minister will in future bring an iPad,” former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had said in July 2019 targeting Sitharaman’s transition from a briefcase to bahi khata.

However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also famously said that it was time India shed the "British hangover", adding that the bahi khata was easier to carry than the briefcase.

For years, finance ministers and their deep maroon or brown briefcases holding budget papers were a common sight. In newspaper front pages and television prime time, ministers posing for pictures with their budget briefcases were also common sight. Here is how it changed over the years.

However, the Union Budget 2021 was delivered in paperless form for the first time, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replacing the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' with a tablet. The Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem on it.

Union Budget Mobile App

Finance Minister last year also launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by general public using the simplest form of digital convenience.

The app facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill as prescribed by the Constitution.

