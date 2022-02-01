New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to promote digital education in the pandemic-era, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the expansion of the "One Class One TV Channel" programme and said that digital universities will be launched across India "to provide access to world class quality education to the students."

Here are the key highlights from Union Budget 2022 for the education sector:

- 'One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA to be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.

- Digital University will be developed and launched to provide students world class quality education.

- 5 Centres of Excelennece will be set up with an endowment fund of Rs 250 crore each for Urban Planning courses

- Digital DESH e-portal will be launched.

- States to be encouraged to revise syllabi of agricultural universities to meet needs of natural, zero-budget and organic farming, modern-day agriculture.

- A fund with blended capital raised under co-investment model facilitated through NABARD to finance startups in agriculture and rural enterprises for farm produce value chain.

This was the fourth Union Budget presented by Sitharaman as the Finance Minister of India. During the presentation, she said the budget will aim at maintaining the world's fastest-growing economy tag for India.

Sitharaman, who once again presented the budget in paperless format, said India's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

She also said virtuous cycle of investment is expected to revive on account of capex (capital expenditure) and crowd in private investment. "Government focus since 2014 is on poor and marginalised. The government strives to provide necessary ecosystem to middle class," Sitharaman said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma