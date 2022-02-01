New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is committed to reduce imports and make the defence sector "Atmanirbhar" as she announced that 68 per cent of capital for the defence sector would be earmarked for the local industry.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament, the Finance Minister announced that 5 per cent of Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund would be provided for R&D and technology upgradation.

"Private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with DRDO and other organizations through SPV model," Sitharaman said.

"An independent nodal umbrella body will be set up for meeting wide ranging testing and certification requirements," Sitharaman added.

The Centre said that it has allocated Rs 2.39 lakh crore against the Rs 2.33 lakh crores allocated last year to the Defence Ministry. Meanwhile, the pension budget is Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

"Substantial amounts have been allocated towards research and development in several sectors including defence. The proposal to reserve 25 percent of the R&D Budget for startups and private entities is an excellent move," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcoming the budget.

The defence sector has been a key area of the Modi government since it came to power at the Centre. Last year, it had increased the capital outlay for the armed forces by nearly 19 per cent to modernise them. It also allocated Rs 1.35 lakh crore to the Defence Ministry for purchase of new weapons.

The Modi government also aims to increase the exports in the defence sector. Earlier, Rajnath had said that India has exported defence items worth more than Rs 38,000 crore in the past seven years and the country hopes to become an overall net exporter soon.

"We have an estimated Rs 85,000 crore industry of aerospace and defence. The contribution of the private sector in this has increased to Rs 18,000 crore," he had said at an event in December.

