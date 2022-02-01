New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the annual budget 2022 in parliament. During the session, FM Sitharaman emphasised on Government’s push for empowering women and children via boosters which will help in improving their social and economical growth. She also announced a slew of initiatives for women in her fourth budget speech.

Shedding light on the topic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Our government has comprehensively revamped schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development such as Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 to provide benefits.”

“Recognising the importance of 'Nari Shakti', 3 schemes were launched to provide integrated development for women and children.” She added, “2 lakh Anganwadis will be upgraded for improving child health,” she further added

Here are the key highlights from Union Budget 2022 for women-centric schemes:

*FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that in order to provide integrated benefits to children, Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti were launched recently.

*Sitharaman said that Saksham Aanganvadis would be upgraded using clean energy for early child development. This Anganwadi is a new generation of Anganwadi which provides a better form of infrastructure and audiovisual aids.

*Under the scheme, a total of 2 lakh Anganwadi will be upgraded.

*As per the 2011 census, women and children constitute 67.7% of India’s population. The data shared by the Ministry of Women and Child Development

* The Budget 2022 witnessed the government's push for the betterment of women's lives. The budget also highlighted the strengthening and extension of Mission Shakti. The main aim of Mission Shakti is to improve and empower women of the country

*In order to make Mission Shakti a success, the central government will work hand-in-hand with states.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen