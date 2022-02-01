New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Congress on Tuesday accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country's salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them in the Union Budget.

Terming it Modi government's zero-sum budget, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government and said that the Modi government's Budget for FY 2022-23 does not offer anything for the salaried class, youths and the farmers of the country among other strata of the society.

In a tweet attacking the Modi government, Gandhi wrote, "Modi government's zero-sum budget. Nothing for Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs".

M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!



Nothing for

- Salaried class

- Middle class

- The poor & deprived

- Youth

- Farmers

- MSMEs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022

Slamming the Centre, Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "India's salaried class & middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic. All-round pay cuts and back-breaking inflation. FM & PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India's Salaried Class & Middle Class. #Budget2022".

India’s Salaried Class & Middle Class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation.



FM & PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures.



This is a betrayal of India’s Salaries Class & Middle Class.#Budget2022 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 1, 2022

In his comments soon after the finance minister presented the budget for 2022-23 in Parliament, Surjewala also asked how the government was imposing a tax on profit from cryptocurrencies when it is not clear if it is legal.

"And Ms Finance Minister, please do tell the Nation - Is CryptoCurrency now legal, without bringing the CryptoCurrency Bill, as you tax the cryptocurrency? What about its regulator? What about the regulation of Crypto Exchanges? What about investor protection? #Budget2022," the Congress spokesperson said in another tweet.

And Ms. Finance Minister, pl do tell the Nation -



Is Crypto Currency now legal, without bringing the Crypto Currency Bill, as you tax the crypto currency?



• What about its regulator?

• What about regulation of Crypto Exchanges?

• What about investor protection?#Budget2022 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 1, 2022

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "The budget has focused on the interests of big business friends of PM Modi. It has not tackled the problems of unemployment and inflation. This budget will only increase the inequality and leave the largest section of our population vulnerable and dependent on handouts."

The budget has focused on interests of big business friends of PM Modi. It has not tackled the problems of unemployment and inflation. This budget will only increase the inequality and leave the largest section of our population vulnerable and dependent on handouts. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 1, 2022

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi govt is on a destructive path."

On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi govt is on a destructive path. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 1, 2022

Earlier today, FM Sitharaman began her presentation of Budget 2022 by expressing empathy with those who were affected by the adverse health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies. She also said that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over the next 25 years. Before the presentation, a Union Cabinet meeting was held which approved the Budget 2022-23.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

