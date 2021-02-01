Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that free cooking gas LPG scheme, Ujjwala will be extended to one crore more beneficiaries.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: Free cooking gas LPG scheme, Ujjwala will be extended to one crore more beneficiaries, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget presentation. In the announcement she also said that a gas pipeline project will be taken up in Jammu & Kashmir.

While tabling the budget, she further said that minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers. Women will be allowed to work in all categories and also in night shifts with adequate protection.





She further said that fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during COVID-19 lockdown. Adding to that she also said that the government will add 100 more districts in the next three years in the city gas (CNG) distribution network.



In the year 2020, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated a total of Rs 28,600 crore for programmes and schemes that were specifically aimed at women empowerment, and the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was allocated Rs 220 crore.

What is Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched on May 1, 2016. In this scheme, at that time, 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families were distributed. PM Narendra Modi also declared at the 107th Indian Science Congress held in January 2020 that this scheme helped India "in recognizing the 8 crore women who were still using coal or wood for cooking" and also "in understanding how many new distribution centers must be built, via the help of technology".





